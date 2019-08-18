|
But no greater example of her courage could be that displayed at the Washington Birthday Marathon in Beltsville, MD in 1973. As Don put it, "Today, that event never would've been run. The National Weather Service report had the temperature at minus 15 degrees, with wind gusts up to 35 m.p.h. There were nearly 300 entries. Only 89 finished, including her, with a time of 4:12."
The Andersons' love affair with Alpine skiing and racing took them to 104 resorts in North America, South America, and Europe. They were members of the Main Line Ski Club Racing team for three seasons. Susan was also an expert swimmer, water skier, and SCUBA diver, taking up that latter sport in 1964. She has explored The Great Barrier Reef in Australia, many areas around the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico, among others.
But beyond these somewhat esoteric endeavors, there was a practical side to her family. Construction and carpentry were other activities she and her husband shared for over 40 years, building and remodeling many structures (without benefit of outside contractors) at their mountain and lake properties near Berwick, PA. Those talents were extended to friends, as well. As her husband once put it, "She swung a mean hammer, helping to shingle more than two dozen roofs over the years!" But the electrical wir-ing was hers, and hers alone!"
Sue generously contributed to many causes. Her name, along with Don's, is engraved on the inside entrance wall of the Salvation Army Ray and Joan Kroc Corps Community Center in Philadelphia. But more than money, she gave of herself, serving The Elmwood Park Zoo in Norristown as a Docent for 13 years.
"The "Last Hurrah?" Thirteen months beginning 2018 encompassed significant life events. Following January's cancer removal surgery at Sloan Kettering in New York, she continued with a debilitating bi-weekly chemo dosage regimen. Despite that, in July she and her husband skied the Chilean Andes for a week at 10,000-13,000 feet. Then, still under heavy chemo, in October she hiked in Mongolia for over two weeks in search of seeing a Snow Leopard (that Trust being her favorite charity).
But, perhaps the sine qua non in Don's eyes, in January 2019 at the 70+ Ski Club's annual outing in Okemo, Vermont, she not only won Gold in her age-group racing division, but also the designation "Fastest Woman on the Mountain!"
Her battle against incurable gallbladder cancer was heroic. And the will to live raged within until the very end. Perhaps an avatar of poign-ancy, several times in her later weakened condition she apologized to Don for "... getting sick and causing you all this trouble!"
Truly a "woman for all seasons," her immense talents were always hidden by modesty.
She was born in Seattle, WA, January 12, 1945, and has donated her body to scientific research. While no Funeral is in the offing, in the not too distant future, a Memorial Celebration will be held. Stay tuned. Please, no cards or flowers.
