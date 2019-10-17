Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stretch Funeral Home
236 E Eagle Rd
Havertown, PA 19083
(610) 446-1075
Resources
More Obituaries for ARCIDIACONO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

(D'Orazio) ARCIDIACONO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
(D'Orazio) ARCIDIACONO Notice
ARCIDIACONO
AMELIA "MILLIE"
(nee D'Orazio)
Of Ardmore, on October 14, 2019. Wife of the late Vincent R. Arcidiacono, mother of David (Linda), Steven (Karen), Dominic (Rose), Paul (Soula), grandmother of Joseph, Katie, Julia, Teddy, Anthony, Leo, Alex, Nicole and Richard and sister of the late Anthony D'Orazio. Family and friends may call 4-6 P.M. Sunday and 9:30-10:30 A.M. Monday in THE FUNERAL HOME OF JOHN STRETCH, 236 E. Eagle Rd, Havertown. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 A.M. Monday in St. Denis Church. Int. St Denis Cem. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to St. Denis Church, 2401 St. Denis Lane, Havertown, PA 19083.

www.stretchfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of 's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stretch Funeral Home
Download Now