ASMAN
MARGARET MARY "Peg"
(nee Carroll)
Beloved wife of the late James M. Asman; devoted mother of James J. (Kathy), Claire Stango, Elaine Dougherty (Pat), David C. (Lisa), Gregg M. (Barbara) and Thomas J. Asman (Tina); also survived by 13 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Thursday 9 to 10:15 A.M. at St. Martin of Tours Church, 5450 Roosevelt Blvd. and to her Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions in her memory to John W. Hallahan H.S. for Girls, 311 N. 19th St. Philadelphia Pa. 19103 would be appreciated.
(JOSEPH A. QUINN INC.)
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 16, 2019