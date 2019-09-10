Home

Brian W. Donnelly Funeral Home - Philadelphia
BAUR
SUSAN L. "SUE"
(nee Rutkowski)


Peacefully passed on September 7, 2019. Beloved wife of 27 years to Fran. Loving mother to Kim (nee McMaster) (Brian) Hafto and proud Mom-Mom of Jordan and Connor. Sister of Marion "Maze" (Dave) Brotnitsky, Amos (Nancy) Rutkowski, Lydian (Bob) Puleo and the late Louise (Ray) McMaster and Eleanor (Frab) Lind. She is also survived by her brother and sisters-in-law, extended Landis Family, nieces, nephews, cousins and many good friends.
Relatives, friends and members of Golden Crown NYB are invited to her Visitation Thursday eve, from 6:30 to 8:30 P.M., at MURPHY-RUFFENACH BRIAN W. DONNELLY FUNERAL HOME, 3rd and Wolf Sts. Funeral Home Religious Services, 8:30 P.M. Burial private. Donations in her memory can be made to Mummers Against Cancer, P.O. Box 49995, Phila., PA 19149.

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 10, 2019
