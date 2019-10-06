|
Barbara later directed Welcome House, a program founded and developed by the renowned author Pearl Buck. During her tenure Barbara and her staff brought more than one hundred special needs infants to the United States to find them health care, new families, and "forever homes."Later Barbara joined with her partner Donna Anderton as co-director of AFSC's international affairs program in Asia from 1989 to 1995. In that capacity they traveled extensively in Southeast and South Asia to meet a huge variety of individuals to help them facilitate small off-the-record meetings and seminars in broad areas the participants identified as critically unmet needs in their region. Among these were the return of social work (which Mao Tse Tung had banished in 1949) to China; an international network mobilized against the practice of torture; and a variety of initiatives to address serious conflicts in the region. Throughout most of her adult life, Barbara and her family have owned an old farm outside the village of Wallingford, VT which has long served as a second home. Peaceful and serene, with pastures, woods, creek, even a waterfall close to the main farmhouse, the property has been a retreat, an adventure, a family gathering spot, and home away from home. Generations of families have built treasured memories there, and many have since brought their young children to experience what they had previously.Barbara was an avid gardener, birdwatcher, former skier and scuba diver. She belonged to a women's group she co-founded in 1969, which continues today. Until recently, she was a bocce player. She read voraciously and played cards joyfully on Friday afternoons. She was the chair for a number of years of her regular reading group in Copperleaf, a volunteer reading tutor at Pinewood Elementary School, and a member of the Board of Directors of the American Friends Service Committee as well as German-town Meeting of the Religious Society of Friends. She enjoyed entertaining and cooking. A friend of Barbara's said she was "one of the kindest, most loving, sweetest, and smartest people I've ever met." She will be missed. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents and her son Michael Peter Bird. Barbara is survived by her son Timothy Lyman Bird, his wife Rebecca MacDonald, Rebecca's mother Judith MacDonald and grand-daughter Siena Rose MacDonald Bird of Brooklyn; her daughter Elizabeth Rebecca Bird, her wife Betti-Sue Hertz, and their son, grandson Mateus of San Francisco; granddaughter Grace Elizabeth Stanton Bird; brother Dudley Eggleston, her niece BlairD'Allessandro, her husband Carl D'Alessandro, their son and daughter Alan and Isabella; her nephew George Eggleston; her nephew John Bird, his wife Patricia, and their sons: Aaron, his wife Cindy, and their children Meghan and Logan; and son Jeffrey and his wife Kristin; nephew Tom Bird, his wife Cindy, son John and his wife Sara and their children; their son Justin, his wife Mariah, and their children; and their son Matt, his wife Erika, and their children. Barbara is also survived by her spouse Donna Anderton. A Memorial Service will celebrate the life of Barbara Bird on October 26, 2019, at 2 P.M. at Germantown Meeting of Friends, 44 West Coulter Street, Philadelphia, PA. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the American Friends Service Committee, 1501 Cherry St., Phila., PA 19102 or to Hope Hospice, 27200 Imperial St., Bonita Springs, FL 34135.
