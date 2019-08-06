Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
Monti-Rago Funeral Home
2531-35 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 462-0992
BODINE
MARIALINDA "LINDA"
(nee Salvatore)



August 1, 2019. Devoted wife of the late Robert. Beloved mother of Kellyann Bodine. Loving sister of Anthony (Theresa), John (Donna), James, Michael (Joann), David Salvatore and the late Rita (the late Martin) Long. Beloved daughter of the late Anthony and Philomena (nee Massanova) Salvatore. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her VIEWING THURSDAY EVENING 7-9 P.M. and FRIDAY MORNING, 8 A.M. until 9:30 A.M. at THE MONTI-RAGO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2531-35 S. BROAD ST. Funeral Mass, 10 A.M., Stella Maris Church, 9th and Bigler Sts. (Parking Lot on 10th Street). Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cem.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 6, 2019
