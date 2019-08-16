|
BYCER
MILDRED "MILLIE"
(nee Charlestein)
August 14, 2019. Devoted wife of the late Manuel "Mac" Bycer; loving mother of Robert (Margo Gottesman-Bycer) Bycer, Howard Bycer, and Andrea (Norman) Spector. Dear sister of the late Selma "Sis" (Louis) Shapiro. Adoring grandmother of Efrem (Rachel) Bycer, Brandon Bycer, Heidi Neumann, and Alex Neumann. Great-grandmother of Shayna and Becca. Family and friends are invited to her Graveside Service, Sunday, 1 P.M. precisely, Mt. Jacob Cemetery (Sect. R), Glenolden PA 19036. Shiva to be observed at the home of Robert and Margo, Sunday following Services with a Minyan Service at 8 P.M., and on Monday after 3 P.M. with a Minyan Service at 7 P.M. Contributions in her memory may be made to a .
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 16, 2019