|
|
CHIALASTRI
PRISCILLA SYLVIA
(nee Cingolo)
Age 90, of Hainesport NJ passed away while surrounded by loving family on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. Mrs. Chialastri was born and raised in Philadel-phia, PA and had resided in Ventnor, NJ before moving to Hainesport 18 years ago. She was a member of Philadelphia Commission for Women and the first female President of the South Philadelphia Business Association. In her leisure she enjoyed shopping and travel-ing. But above all else, she cherished the time spent with family and will be deeply missed by those she leaves behind.
Priscilla was predeceased by her beloved husband, Lawrence Chialastri; and her sister, Letitia Caro. She is survived by her sister, Marian Carbone (Ercole); nieces, Lisa Carbone-Warren (Christopher), Jennifer Caro-Robinson; nephews, Ralph Carbone (Patricia), Andy Caro (Tiziana).
Friends and family are invited to a Viewing on Tuesday, August 27th, from 8 to 10 A.M. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 A.M. also on Tuesday, August 27th, at Our Lady of Good Counsel RC Church, 42 W. Main Street, Moorestown, NJ. Entombment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Priscilla's name may be made to Samaritan Health Care & Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053.
MOUNT LAUREL
HOME FOR FUNERALS
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 25, 2019