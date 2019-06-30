COHN FERRATER MORA

Working and publishing as Dr, Cohn, she taught Philosophy for more than 35 years, and wrote on animals, environmental issues, and ethical problems, as well as on contemporary philosophers and the history of philosophy, publishing in both English and Spanish. She became a full Professor in Philosophy at Penn State University in 1982, and Professor Emerita at in 2001. She pioneered courses in animal ethics and lectured on five continents. Upon her husband's death in 1991, she became active in the The Ferrater Mora Chair of Contemporary Thought at Girona University https://www.catedraferratermora.cat/catedra/historia/en/;

which organizes contemporary thinking courses led by eminent thinkers with internationally renowned prestige, including a number of Nobel Prize winners.

For three years, 1990-1993, she was Director of the Summer School Course in animal rights at Complutense University (Madrid) at El Escorial - which were the first courses of their kind in Spain. Her most famous student was Queen Sophia, then Queen of Spain, who later became a vegetarian and became opposed to bullfighting. She also taught at the Graduate School Course on Applied Ethics at the University of Santiago de Compostela in 1991.

One of her books, Etica aplicada (Applied Ethics, 1981) written with José Ferrater Mora, contained the first essay on animal rights published in Spain. She has published 7 books, including: Contraception in Wildlife, Book I., edited with E. D. Plotka and U. S. Seal, in 1996 and Ethics and Wildlife in 1999, both published by The Edwin Mellen Press.

She was one of the founders, along with the renowned British Theologian, Andrew Linsey of the Oxford Centre for Animal Ethics, which was the first think tank in the world dedicated to pioneering ethical perspectives about animals. https://www.oxfordanimalethics.com/about-the-centre/welcome/;

Her interest in wildlife is reflected in her work as the founder and director of PNC, Inc a nonprofit animal rights foundation that organized the first international conference on Contraception in Wildlife in the United States in Philadelphia in 1980, and initiated and funded the first PZP fertility control study on white-tailed deer. She has been a board member of The Fund for Animals and Humane USA.

She is survived by her son, Clifford Cohn (Pamela Ward); her grandson Matthew Cohn, her non human family including Sadie, Lucy, Anderson, Angelina, Patty and Lizzy. At her request, there will be no services, although a memorial remembrance will be scheduled later. Contributions can be made to her foundation PNC or an animal rights organization.

Published on Philly.com on June 30, 2019