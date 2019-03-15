HARRIS

MARY LOUISE

(nee Snellenburg)

94, surrounded by family, died peacefully on March 10, 2019 at Abramson Senior Care. Mrs. Harris was married for 71 years to the late S. Miller Harris, a prominent shirtmaker with whom she worked side by side at Eagle Shirtmakers, Viyella and Spinnerstown Shuttle.

Mrs. Harris, granddaughter of the late Nathan Snellenburg, founder of Snellenburg's Depart-ment Store and daughter of the late Beatrice Levy Snellenburg and Harry Hart Snellenburg, graduated from Cheltenham High School, 1941, and attended Wellesley College. She was devoted to her family and they to her.

Mary Louise was the cherished mother of Jill Harris, Susan Harris Laun (John III), Prue Harris Gershman (Jeffrey), and the late Dr. Mickey Harris (Rena Mae Caref). She was an inspiration to her 10 grand-children: Maggie Herman Zapler (Michael); Anthony Harris Herman; John Leon Laun IV (Jennifer); Daniel Millikin (Lauren); S. Miller Harris, III; Charles Gershman (Roman); Thomas Gershman (Jessica); Jessica Harris Shaw (Cullen); Elizabeth Wade Harris; and Lara Gershman; as well as to her 6 great-grandchildren: Madeline Zapler, Maya Zapler, Solomon Shaw, Charlotte Laun, Joseph Gershman, David Gershman, and Liora Millikin.

Family and friends are invited to gather at a Memorial Service honoring Mary Louise at Chestnut Hill Friends Meeting, 20 E. Mermaid Lane, Chestnut Hill PA, on Monday, March 18, 2019, at 1 P.M. Time with family and repast to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Abramson Senior Care Hospice or to the . www.levinefuneral.com





