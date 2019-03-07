Home

March 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James, loving mother of Marguerite, James (Valerie), Gerald, Michael, Christopher (Jennifer) and Patricia, sadly missed by her 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends invited to her Funeral Saturday 9 A.M. in St. Helena's Catholic Church, 6161 N. 5th St., Phila. 19120. Mass of Christian Burial 10 A.M. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cem. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Joseph Manor, c/o Personal Care Fund, 1616 Huntingdon Pike, Meadowbrook, PA 19046.

williamgmalloyfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 7, 2019
