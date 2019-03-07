|
|
HIGGINS
MARGARET M. "MARNEY"
(nee Collins)
March 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James, loving mother of Marguerite, James (Valerie), Gerald, Michael, Christopher (Jennifer) and Patricia, sadly missed by her 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends invited to her Funeral Saturday 9 A.M. in St. Helena's Catholic Church, 6161 N. 5th St., Phila. 19120. Mass of Christian Burial 10 A.M. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cem. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Joseph Manor, c/o Personal Care Fund, 1616 Huntingdon Pike, Meadowbrook, PA 19046.
