KNOX
PATRICIA ANN "PATSY"
(nee Martin)
March 9, 2019, of Narberth, PA. Beloved wife of Larry T. Knox, Sr. Devoted mother of Larry (Siobhan), Stephanie, Kevin and Dan Knox. Loving Nana of Mairead and Harrison. Dear sister of Kathleen Torchiana, Keith Martin, Carol Ann Elsier, Jeff Martin and the late Charlotte Sharpless, Joni Dwyer, George Martin, Rosemary McNelis, Kenny Martin and Michael Martin. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Wed. March 13, 6 to 8 P.M. at McCONAGHY FUNERAL HOME, 328 W. Lancaster Ave., Ardmore PA. Funeral Mass will be Thurs. March 14, 10 A.M. at St. Margaret Church, 208 N. Narberth Ave., Narberth, PA. Int. Calvary Cem. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Main Line HomeCare and Hospice, 240 N. Radnor-Chester Rd., Radnor PA 19087.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 12, 2019