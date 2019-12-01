|
|
KOCH
VIRGINIA D. "GINA"
(nee Diamond)
On Nov. 29, 2019 age 97. Beloved wife of the late George M. Loving mother of George (Kathleen), Donna Rae (Steve) and Wayne (Kathleen). She is also survived by 8 loving grand-children, 8 great grandchildren, one great great grandchild and her brother John Diamond (Connie). Relatives and friends are invited to call Tuesday 9 to 10 A.M. at St. Albert the Great Church, 212 Welsh Road, Huntingdon Valley 19006. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Int. Our Lady of Grace Cemetery.
GALZERANO FUNERAL HOME
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 1, 2019