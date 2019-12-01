Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for KOCH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

(Diamond) KOCH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
(Diamond) KOCH Notice
KOCH
VIRGINIA D. "GINA"
(nee Diamond)
On Nov. 29, 2019 age 97. Beloved wife of the late George M. Loving mother of George (Kathleen), Donna Rae (Steve) and Wayne (Kathleen). She is also survived by 8 loving grand-children, 8 great grandchildren, one great great grandchild and her brother John Diamond (Connie). Relatives and friends are invited to call Tuesday 9 to 10 A.M. at St. Albert the Great Church, 212 Welsh Road, Huntingdon Valley 19006. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Int. Our Lady of Grace Cemetery.

GALZERANO FUNERAL HOME

Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of 's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -