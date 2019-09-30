|
KOZLOWSKI
ALVINA PATRICIA "Patsy"
(nee McTamney)
died peacefully on Sept. 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Sigmund "Koz", Patsy is survived by her adoring children: Patrice Ede (Nevil), Chris, Victoria McMillan (Dan), and her favorite Greg (Patty). She is also survived by her 11 dear grandchildren: Kendall, Chandler, Peyton, Mackenzie, Blake, Cole, Alexandra, Madison, Ryan, Brandon, and Tyler. Patsy's family will receive friends on Friday from 10 A.M. until her Memorial Mass at 11 A.M. at St. Martin of Tours Church, 5450 Roosevelt Blvd. Philadelphia, PA 19124. Int. will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation at www.bcrf.org or the Transverse Myelitis Assoc.
www.myelitis.org/donate
