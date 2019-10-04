|
LYMAN
MARGARET "PEGGY"
(nee Hoffmann)
Age 85, October 2, 2019. Loving wife of the late Charles. Mother of Maggie Crawford (Bob), Brian, Monica Hanna (Mark), Shakey (Shannon Quinn), Paul (Carol Hirschmugl), and the late Mary Charlotte Lyman (Eugene Gruber) and Mary Assumpta. Grandmom of Patrick, Breandan, Bridget, Corinne, Mairead, Liam, and Olivia. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Monday, 9 to 10:15 A.M., at St. Jerome Church, 8100 Colfax St., Phila., PA 19136. Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to Little Flower Catholic High School, 1000 W. Lycoming St., Phila., PA 19140.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 4, 2019