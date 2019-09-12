|
|
MACARIO
KATHERINE "KATE" ANN
(nee Burrichter)
Passed away Sept. 6, 2019. Kate is survived by her children Michael (Canivet), Katherine (Joseph) Pault, Mary Louise (Richard) Morgenstern, Mark (Yvonne), Carla (James) Mathers, and Christopher (Eileen). She is also survived by her brother Paul, 8 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and her many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son Matthew, her parents and her siblings Rosemary, Helen, Harry and Charles.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Mass of Christian Burial 11 A.M. Wednesday, Sept. 18th at Saints Philip and James Church, 107 N. Ship Rd, Exton PA 19341. Interment private. The family will receive friends 6-8 P.M. on Tuesday, Sept. 17th at LOGAN FUNERAL HOME, 698 East Lincoln Highway (cor. of Route 30 & Ship Road), Exton PA 19341. Friends may also pay their respects before Mass at the Church from 10-10:45 A.M. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations in Kate's memory to 99's Eastern PA Chapter Scholar-ship Fund, Lin Wesolowski, Treasurer, 1110 Bethel Road, Garnet Valley, PA 19060-1705. To read more of Kate's life please visit
