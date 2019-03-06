Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
D’ANJOLELL Memorial Home of Broomall
2811 W CHESTER PIKE
Broomall, PA 19008-1827
(610) 356-4200
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
D'Anjolell Memorial Home
2811 West Chester Pike
Broomall, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Church
6315 Lancaster Ave.
Philadelphia, PA
View Map
MARGARET (Ciarrocchi) MALONE

MARGARET (Ciarrocchi) MALONE Notice
MALONE
MARGARET A. "PEGGY"
(nee Ciarrocchi)


Age 65, of Overbrook Park, PA, on March 2nd, 2019. Beloved wife of 44 years to John P. Malone. Loving mother of Charles E. Malone, Elizabeth A. Cubbage (Sean), and the late Patrick J. Malone. Cherished grandmother of Elwood, and Bailey. Precious daughter of the late Elizabeth (nee Qualtino) and Querri Ciarrocchi. Devoted sister of Francis Ciarrocchi (Lois), Giovanni Ciarrocchi (Loretta), and the late Patricia Wilson and William Ciarrocchi.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing on Friday, March 8th, from 8:30 A.M. – 10:00 A.M. at THE D'ANJOLELL MEMORIAL HOME OF BROOMALL, 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall PA 19008. Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. at Our Lady of Lourdes Church. Interment Old Cathedral Cem. In lieu of flowers, contribution in her memory to Donor Services, PO Box 98018, Washington, DC 20090-8018 would be appreciated.

www.danjolell.com

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 6, 2019
