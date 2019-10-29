Home

MANN
ANNA MARIE "NANCY"
(nee Magan)


Age 85, of Marlton, NJ passed on Oct. 26, 2019. Predeceased by her sister Eleanor Lombardo. Beloved wife of Edward T. Mann. Survived by her brother Thomas E. Magan (Margaret); brothers-in-law, James J. Mann (Margaret) and James Lombardo. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing on Thursday, October 31st, 9:30 A.M. - 10:45 A.M., followed by her Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. (ALL IN CHURCH) St. Isaac Jogues Church, 3 Lord Place, Marlton, NJ 08053. Interment Jesus Bread of Life Cemetery.


Published on Philly.com on Oct. 29, 2019
