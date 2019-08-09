|
METZGER
GERTRUDE M. "TRUDY"
(nee Noller)
On August 4, 2019. Beloved wife of A. William "Huck" Metzger for 43 years before his death in 1989. She was the devoted mother of Cathie Newell (Ed), Rich Metzger (Mary), Sally Fedirko (Bob), Bobby Metzger (Mindy). She is also survived by 22 grand-children, twelve great grand-children, 12 great-great grand-children, her sister Rosemarie Speitel, sister-in-law Margie Hasting (Pat) cousins, nieces and nephews. She was a Registered Nurse and a graduate of St. Luke's CMC of Philadelphia. Services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 or to Little Flower Catholic High School for Girls, Attn. Sister Joan M. Ames IHM, 1000 West Lycoming St., Phila., PA 19140. Memories and condolences may be left at
www.wrgrantfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 9, 2019