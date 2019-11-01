Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Monti-Rago Funeral Home
2531-35 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 462-0992
Resources
More Obituaries for MONGELLUZZO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

(Anderson) MONGELLUZZO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
(Anderson) MONGELLUZZO Notice
MONGELLUZZO
ELIZABETH "BETTY ANN"
(nee Anderson)


October 28, 2019. Beloved wife of Michael A. Mongelluzzo. Loving sister of Trish Ciliberti, Peggy Kidwell and the late Eugene Anderson. Devoted aunt of Denise, Cookie, Bridget and Traci. Great-aunt of Roman, Victoria, Sara, Zachary and Jacqueline. Sister-in-law of Dolores (Eugene) Corota.
Betty Ann was the owner and operator of Betty Ann's Italian Market Florist for over 30 years. She was also very active in the South Philadelphia Lioness/ Lions Clubs and Past President of the Adelphia Lions Club. She was truly loved by all.
Relatives and friends are invited to her VIEWING SUNDAY Eve, 7 to 9 P.M., at THE MONTI-RAGO FUNERAL HOME INC., 2531-35 S. Broad St., and MONDAY, 9 until 10:15 A.M., at The Church of St. Paul, 9th and Christian Sts., followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery.

Expressions of Sympathy
www.monti-ragofuneralhome.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of 's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Monti-Rago Funeral Home
Download Now