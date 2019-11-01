|
MONGELLUZZO
ELIZABETH "BETTY ANN"
(nee Anderson)
October 28, 2019. Beloved wife of Michael A. Mongelluzzo. Loving sister of Trish Ciliberti, Peggy Kidwell and the late Eugene Anderson. Devoted aunt of Denise, Cookie, Bridget and Traci. Great-aunt of Roman, Victoria, Sara, Zachary and Jacqueline. Sister-in-law of Dolores (Eugene) Corota.
Betty Ann was the owner and operator of Betty Ann's Italian Market Florist for over 30 years. She was also very active in the South Philadelphia Lioness/ Lions Clubs and Past President of the Adelphia Lions Club. She was truly loved by all.
Relatives and friends are invited to her VIEWING SUNDAY Eve, 7 to 9 P.M., at THE MONTI-RAGO FUNERAL HOME INC., 2531-35 S. Broad St., and MONDAY, 9 until 10:15 A.M., at The Church of St. Paul, 9th and Christian Sts., followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery.
