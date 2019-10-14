Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
(Lamplugh) OTTO Notice
OTTO
MARGARET H. "PEGGY"
(nee Lamplugh)


Oct 12, 2019, age 68. Beloved wife of Thomas G. Devoted mother of Thomas, Timmy, Michael (Holly), Mary Beth Morgan (Dennis) and Margaret. Loving Gram of Michael Jr., Mackenzie, Bailee, Dennis Jr. and Peter; also survived by 7 brothers and sisters and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Thurs. Eve. 7 to 9 P.M., and again on Friday Morning 8 to 9:30 A.M. at THE ROGERS FUNERAL HOME, 1426-30 S. 3rd St., Phila. followed by her Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 10 A.M. Int. St. Joseph's Cem., Blackwood, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations in Peggy's name can be made to Mt. Carmel Church or The Katie Kirlin Fund, 229 Wolf St., Phila., PA, 19148.

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 14, 2019
