(Agnes) PASQUARIELLO

(Agnes) PASQUARIELLO Notice
PASQUARIELLO
DOMENICA "MAE"
(nee Agnes)


October 13, 2019, of Gladwyne, PA. Beloved wife of the late Patrick S. Pasquariello, Jr., M.D. Loving mother of Caroline P. Fuchs (Jim), Patrick S., III and Ann A. (Barry). Dear grandmother to Patrick IV (Katy), Christina, Alexandra and Julia. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. There will be a Visitation for family and friends at St. Matthias Church, 128 Bryn Mawr Ave., Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004 on both Thursday, October 17th from 6 to 9 P.M. and on Friday, October 18th from 8:45 to 9:45 A.M. Funeral Mass Friday Oct. 18th, 10 A.M. St. Matthias Church. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, Mae's family asks donations be made to a scholarship in Mae's name at the University of Pennsylvania. Gifts can be made at
http://giving.apps.upenn.edu (search for the Pasquariello/Agnes Endowed Scholarship Fund) or by sending a check, payable to the Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania, to Dennis Disbrow, The Penn Fund, University of Pennsylvania, Suite 300 FMC Building, 2929 Walnut Street, Phila., PA 19104.

McCONAGHY F.H., Ardmore
www.mcconaghyfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 15, 2019
Inform family & friends of 's passing.
