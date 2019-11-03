|
PATANKAR (continued)
In 1974, he received one of the first Professional Engineer (P.E.) licenses in Pennsylvania in the category of Environmental Engineering. Additionally, Uday served Schuylkill Township in Chester County, PA (where the family has resided since 1986) from 2004 to 2019, first as member of the Board of Supervisors and later on the Zoning Board.
An avid horticulturist, Uday's dream of winning a prize in the Philadelphia Flower Show was realized in 2017. He was also an amateur photographer with many followers on social media.
Uday's Memorial Service and Cremation will be held on Friday, Nov. 8th at the CATAGNUS FUNERAL HOME, 329 N. Lewis Road, Royersford, PA, 19468. Visitation will begin at 9:30 A.M., followed by a 10:30 A.M Service. His family will receive friends at their home on Saturday, Nov. 9th from 6 to 9 P.M. A Deliverance Service will be performed at the Won Buddhist Temple of Phila., 423 Abington Av., Glenside, PA, 19038, on Sunday, Nov. 10th at 3 P.M. Donations may be sent in his memory to
Published on Philly.com on Nov. 3, 2019