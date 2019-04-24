Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
D'ANJOLELL Memorial Home of Broomall
2811 W CHESTER PIKE
Broomall, PA 19008-1827
(610) 356-4200
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:15 AM
D'Anjolell Memorial Home of Broomall
2811 West Chester Pike
Broomall, PA
Service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
11:30 AM
D'Anjolell Memorial Home of Broomall
2811 West Chester Pike
Broomall, PA
ANGELINA R. "ANGIE" (Di Medio) RANDAZZO

RANDAZZO
ANGELINA R. "ANGIE"
(nee Di Medio)
Age 93, of Secane PA, and formerly of Glenolden, on April 22nd 2019. Wife of the late Salvatore J. Randazzo. Survived by her children Christine Houghton and Karen Smith (Louis Teodoro), her grandchildren Cheryl Piercey (David), Kevin Houghton (Joyce), Eric Teodoro (Alysson), and Adrienne Teodoro (Zeynep), and her great grandchildren Spencer and Carter Piercey, Evan and Devon Houghton.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing on Friday, April 26th, from 10:00 A.M. - 11:15 A.M., at THE D'ANJOLELL MEMORIAL HOME OF BROOMALL, 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall, PA 19008. Funeral Service to follow 11:30 in the Main Chapel of the Memorial Home. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to a .

www.danjolell.com

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 24, 2019
