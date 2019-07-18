Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
D’ANJOLELL Memorial Home of Broomall
2811 W CHESTER PIKE
Broomall, PA 19008-1827
(610) 356-4200
Resources
More Obituaries for ROSATI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

(Girelli) ROSATI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
(Girelli) ROSATI Notice
ROSATI
SUSAN FRANCES "SUE"
(nee Girelli)


Age 59, of Havertown, PA, passed away suddenly on July 15th, 2019.
Survived by her beloved husband of 36 years Joseph R. Rosati; her devoted sons Joseph A. Rosati (Katie) and Richard A. Rosati (Katie), and her cherished sister Michele Mammele (Ted). Precious daughter of the late Yolanda A. (nee Marchetti) and Anthony Joseph Girelli.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing on Friday Evening July 19th, from 6:00 P.M. – 9:00 P.M., at THE D'ANJOLELL MEMORIAL HOME OF BROOMALL, 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall PA 19008. Relatives and friends are also invited to her Viewing on Saturday Morning, July 20th, from 8:30 A.M. – 9:45 A.M. at The D'Anjolell Memorial Home of Broomall. Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. at Annunciation B.V.M Church. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery.
Donations may be sent in lieu of flowers to The Little Sisters of the Poor at Holy Family Home, 5300 Chester Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19143.

www.danjolell.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of D’ANJOLELL Memorial Home of Broomall
Download Now