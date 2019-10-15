|
|
RUFFENACH
ELEANOR B. "ELLIE"
(nee Moloney)
Age 92, died peacefully October 12, 2019. Wife of the late Victor J. Ruffenach Jr., mother of Victor J. Ruffenach III, Victoria (Rick) Beauchamp, Henry J. "Ted" (Lisa) Ruffenach, Eleanor Barbara "Barbie" (John) Raleigh, Mary Lou (Tom) Readinger, Gerard "Gerry" (Cate) Ruffenach, John F. "Jack" (Bonnie) Ruffenach, Katherine Anne "Kate" (Larry) Barretta, Christopher "Chris" (Chrissie) Ruffenach, James Bernard "JB" (Laurie) Ruffenach, 28 grandchildren; Jack, Sarah, Jeff, Jason, Eric, Cody, Zach, John, Beth, Ellie, Thomas, Kevin, Caylee, Tyler, Brandon, Susie, Jake, Luke, Larry Jr., Lindsey, Nicole, Victoria, James, Matthew, Steven, Daniel, Justin and Nate, 12 great grand-children; Logan, Nolan, Quinn, Gemma, Riley, Eric, Isaiah, Haley, Jaxon, Addison, Delaney and Larry III. Ellie was also survived by many nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends. In addition to her husband she was pre-deceased by their daughter Mary and her sisters "The Dolly Sisters": Catharine, Mary, and Elizabeth. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Wednesday evening 6 - 8 P.M. and Thursday morning 8:30-9:30 A.M. at the Funeral Home built by her and her husband Victor, THE RUFFENACH FUNERAL HOME, 4900 Township Line Road, Drexel Hill, PA 19026. Her Funeral Mass will be Thursday 10 A.M. at St. Dorothy Church, 4910 Township Line Road, Drexel Hill, PA 19026. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in Ellie's memory to St. Jude Children Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis TN 36101-9908 would be appreciated.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 15, 2019