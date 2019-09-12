Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
(McAstocker) SCOTT Notice
SCOTT
VERONICA R. "TOOTSIE"
(nee McAstocker)


Age 77, passed away at Cooper Hospital surrounded by her loving family on Sept. 10, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, she was a Bucks County resident for most of her life. Seven years ago, she decided that the salty air of North Cape May would be a much more suitable place for her to read and enjoy her crossword puzzles. She also became the self-appointed "activities director" for her friends at the Haven House, where she lived.
She is the wife of the late Thomas F. Beloved mother of Thomas Jr., Sean (Jennifer Radano), Kevin (Sasha Domnitz) and Sharon (John) Vazquez. Loving grandmother of Jake and Winnie. Dear sister of Thomas McAstocker, Dorothy Sokeitous and the late John McAstocker. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Memorial Gathering on Saturday, September 14, 2019, 10:00 A.M. - 11:45 A.M. at FLUEHR FUNERAL HOME, 864 Bristol Pike (Rt 13), Bensalem PA. 19020; followed by Words of Remembrance at 11:45 A.M. Donations in Tootsie's name may be made to at donate.lls.org
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 12, 2019
