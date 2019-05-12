Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for SONCINI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

(Mattucci) SONCINI

Notice Condolences Flowers

(Mattucci) SONCINI Notice
SONCINI
PEARL DiFIDELTO
(nee Mattucci)


Passed on May 9, 2019. Devoted wife of the late Michael DiFidelto and Robert Soncini. Loving mother of Michelle (Frank) Dickerman. Grand-mother of Nicole (Christopher) Zappile and Natalie Dickerman. Great-grandmother of Gabriel and Christopher. Sister of Dolores DePaul, Barbara Termini, and the late Rosemarie Rago and the late Dr. Louis Mattucci. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Viewing Monday, 9 A.M., at Stella Maris Church, 10th and Bigler Sts. Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Int. Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ.


logo

Published on Philly.com on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.