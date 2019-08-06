Home

Earle Funeral Home
122 W. Church St.
Blackwood, NJ 08012
John served in the United States Marine Corps during World War II, occupying China. He worked for many years at the Philadelphia Inquirer as a pressman. He was a talented bricklayer and artist. He was also a Free & Accepted Mason.
John was an avid fan of the Philadelphia Eagles and Philadelphia Phillies. He loved thrift shopping, if there was something you needed, it was a safe bet that he would find it. He was an awesome card player and enjoyed playing cards. One of John's best qualities was his great sense of humor, something he passed down to his children. He loved his grandchildren and great grandchildren deeply and would use his skills as an amateur magician to entertain them.
Viewing will be Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. at EARLE FUNERAL HOME, 122 W. Church St., Blackwood, NJ 08012, where a prayer service will immediately follow at 12:00 P.M. Interment will take place at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Swedesboro, NJ.

www.earlefuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 6, 2019
