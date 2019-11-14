Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
D’ANJOLELL Memorial Home of Broomall
2811 W CHESTER PIKE
Broomall, PA 19008-1827
(610) 356-4200
Resources
More Obituaries for TROLIO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

(Battiste) TROLIO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
(Battiste) TROLIO Notice
TROLIO
PHILOMENA M. "MENA"
(nee Battiste)


On Nov. 12, 2019, of Media former-ly of Springfield. Predeceased by her 3 siblings. Survived by her beloved husband of 68 yrs. Andrew E.; her 3 children, 6 grandchildren and 2 brothers. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation Friday, Nov. 15th, from 8:30 to 10:15 A.M., at D'ANJOLELL MEMORIAL HOME OF BROOMALL, 2811 West Chester Pike. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. St. Mary Magdalen Church. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cem. Contributions may be made in her memory to at www.alz.org

www.danjolell.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of 's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of D’ANJOLELL Memorial Home of Broomall
Download Now