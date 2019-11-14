|
|
TROLIO
PHILOMENA M. "MENA"
(nee Battiste)
On Nov. 12, 2019, of Media former-ly of Springfield. Predeceased by her 3 siblings. Survived by her beloved husband of 68 yrs. Andrew E.; her 3 children, 6 grandchildren and 2 brothers. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation Friday, Nov. 15th, from 8:30 to 10:15 A.M., at D'ANJOLELL MEMORIAL HOME OF BROOMALL, 2811 West Chester Pike. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. St. Mary Magdalen Church. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cem. Contributions may be made in her memory to at www.alz.org
www.danjolell.com
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 14, 2019