FRANCES THERESA (Dobrowoloski) WEKLAR

On April 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward Joseph Sr., precious mother of Edward Jr. (Eileen), Lorraine Weklar Parrish (Franklin), Mary Anna, and Richard, dear grandmother of Edward Weklar (Kum Kang), James (Manasi Soni), Elizabeth (Shaun Stasny), Josh, and Caroline and great-grandmother of James Marek Weklar.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather Friday from 10 to 11 A.M. in St. Jerome's Church, 8100 Colfax St. Funeral Mass will begin 11 A.M. Interment Washington Crossing Natl. Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Congregation of the Holy Spirit, 6230 Brush Run Road, Bethel Park, PA 15102 or The , woundedwarriorproject.org appreciated by her family.


Published on Philly.com on Apr. 10, 2019
