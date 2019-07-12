|
|
DiLUCIDO
PATRICIA T.
71 yrs.old, on July 9, 2019. Pat was a Financial Advisor with Boenning and Scattergood, Inc. for 20 yrs.and was a graduate from West Chester University. Daughter of the late Jacqueline and Frank DiLucido. Pat is survived by her uncle Tony DiLucido, her beloved partner Becky Cannon, her wonderful friends the Rickabaugh Family and her best friend Benny the dog. Pat's friends were her family and she cherished each and every one of them. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Services are private.
CLARE McILVAINE MUNDY FH, INC. 215-482-8878
Published on Philly.com on July 12, 2019