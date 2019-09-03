Home

Healey Funeral Home - Haddon Heights
9 White Horse Pike
Haddon Heights, NJ 08035
(856) 547-1675
Viewing
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Healey Funeral Home - Haddon Heights
9 White Horse Pike
Haddon Heights, NJ 08035
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Healey Funeral Home - Haddon Heights
9 White Horse Pike
Haddon Heights, NJ 08035
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima Church
4th Avenue and Kings Highway
Haddon Heights, NJ
A. DONALD BIGLEY Notice
BIGLEY
HON. A. DONALD


Assignment Judge for Camden Co. On Aug. 30, 2019, age 93 of Voorhees, NJ. Predeceased by his beloved wife, Mary Jane (nee McBride) along with his siblings, John F., Jeanne D. Hatch, Mary M. Rush and James J. Lovingly survived by his children Eileen (James) McNally, Donald (Sara), Susanne (Vincenzo) Guglietta and Robert (Dora Nelly); 6 grandchildren, Conor, Kyle, Massimo, Ciara, Terence and Ceara as well as numerous nieces and nephews. His Viewing will be held Thursday from 7:00 to 9:00 P.M. and again Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 A.M. at the HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 9 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights, NJ. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, 11:00 A.M. at St. Rose of Lima Church, 4th Ave. and Kings Hwy., Haddon Heights. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the (www.cancer.org).
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 3, 2019
