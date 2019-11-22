|
|
MESETE
A. FRANCIS, M.D.
Age 78, on Nov. 20, 2019 of Newtown Square, PA. Survived by his beloved wife of 44 yrs., Maryjane (nee Sickman); his 3 daughters, Laura, Melissa, and Allison, and 6 grandchildren.
Visitation on Monday morning Nov. 25th, 8:30 to 10:30 A.M., at
D'ANJOLELL MEMORIAL HOME OF BROOMALL, 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall PA 19008, and Funeral Mass, 11 A.M., at St. Anastasia Church. Int. SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery. Contributions at www.heart.org
www.danjolell.com
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 22, 2019