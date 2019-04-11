|
70, of Avalon, NJ, passed away suddenly on April 6, 2019. Lew owned A. Lewis Purdy Real Estate. He was well respected in the real estate community on the seven mile island. He knew every property on the island along with all of its sales history. He was born in Chester, PA and lived in Avalon since 1971. He was born to Helena (Penny) Purdy and A. Lewis Purdy II. He is the much loved husband of Sheila; children Christie Burns (Kevin) and Shane Purdy (Ani DeBaecke); step-daughter Allie Jones (Jake). Also survived by his sisters, Lee Keinath, Jody Gilchrist (John), and Deborah Purdy; and 4 grand-children. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 20th, at the Reeds in Stone Harbor from 1 to 4 P.M.
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 11, 2019