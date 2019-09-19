Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
Donohue Funeral Home
43 W Lancaster Ave
Downingtown, PA 19335
610-269-3080
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Donohue Funeral Home
43 W Lancaster Ave
Downingtown, PA 19335
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
Donohue Funeral Home
43 W Lancaster Ave
Downingtown, PA 19335
A. LOUISE AYDELOTTE

A. LOUISE AYDELOTTE Notice
AYDELOTTE
A. LOUISE
Age 88, of West Brandywine, PA, formerly of Paoli, PA, on September 17, 2019. Loving aunt of David Aydelotte (Brenda) and Carol Jatres (Ray).
Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation 9:30-10:30 AM Friday, September 20, 2019 at THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 43 W. Lancaster Ave., Downingtown, PA 19335, 610-269-3080 followed by her Funeral Service 10:30 A.M. Interment Edgewood Memorial Park.

Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 19, 2019
