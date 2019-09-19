|
AYDELOTTE
A. LOUISE
Age 88, of West Brandywine, PA, formerly of Paoli, PA, on September 17, 2019. Loving aunt of David Aydelotte (Brenda) and Carol Jatres (Ray).
Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation 9:30-10:30 AM Friday, September 20, 2019 at THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 43 W. Lancaster Ave., Downingtown, PA 19335, 610-269-3080 followed by her Funeral Service 10:30 A.M. Interment Edgewood Memorial Park.
Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 19, 2019