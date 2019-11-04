Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
Resources
More Obituaries for AARON CAPLAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

AARON N. CAPLAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
AARON N. CAPLAN Notice
CAPLAN
AARON N.


November 3, 2019, of Voorhees, NJ, formerly of Cheltenham Township, PA. Beloved husband of the late Joyce Freudberg Caplan. Loving father of Wendi (Joseph) Caplan-Carroll and Lori (Gregg) Clark. Adoring Grandad of Hayley Rose Clark, Sydney Clark, Addison Clark and Lia-Rose Carroll. Uncle of Martin Goldberg, Ronnie Alper, Mariel Alper and Dara Alper. Aaron was a gifted photographer, respected insurance broker, and outspoken political leader. Relatives and friends are invited Tuesday beginning 12:30 P.M. to PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC., 2001 Berlin Road, Cherry Hill, NJ where funeral services will begin promptly at 1:00 P.M. Burial will precede the services at the chapel. Shiva will be observed at Brandywine Senior Living in Voorhees, NJ. Contributions can be made to the Animal Welfare Assoc., www.awanj.org. In Aaron's honor, please make sure to vote on Tuesday.
Published on Philly.com on Nov. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of AARON's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
Download Now