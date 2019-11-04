|
|
CAPLAN
AARON N.
November 3, 2019, of Voorhees, NJ, formerly of Cheltenham Township, PA. Beloved husband of the late Joyce Freudberg Caplan. Loving father of Wendi (Joseph) Caplan-Carroll and Lori (Gregg) Clark. Adoring Grandad of Hayley Rose Clark, Sydney Clark, Addison Clark and Lia-Rose Carroll. Uncle of Martin Goldberg, Ronnie Alper, Mariel Alper and Dara Alper. Aaron was a gifted photographer, respected insurance broker, and outspoken political leader. Relatives and friends are invited Tuesday beginning 12:30 P.M. to PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC., 2001 Berlin Road, Cherry Hill, NJ where funeral services will begin promptly at 1:00 P.M. Burial will precede the services at the chapel. Shiva will be observed at Brandywine Senior Living in Voorhees, NJ. Contributions can be made to the Animal Welfare Assoc., www.awanj.org. In Aaron's honor, please make sure to vote on Tuesday.
Published on Philly.com on Nov. 4, 2019