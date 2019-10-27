Home

Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
Graveside service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
11:30 AM
Har Nebo Cemetery
Oxford Ave. and Benner St
AARON SHERBY

AARON SHERBY Notice
SHERBY
AARON
On October 24, 2019. Father of Marc (Connie) Sherby and Libbi (Joseph) Zoccola; also survived by 3 grandchildren, 1 great grandson and companion of Emma. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services Tuesday 11:30 A.M. precisely at Har Nebo Cem. (Sec. K), Oxford Ave. and Benner St. Contributions in his memory may be made to Fox Chase Cancer Center, 333 Cottman Ave., Phila., PA 19111 or or ., 399 Market St., Suite 102, Phila., PA 19106.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 27, 2019
