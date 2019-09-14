|
TANITSKY
AARON
On September 13, 2019. Beloved husband of Renee (nee Berger). Devoted father of Ellen (Ed) Christian, Richard (Patricia) Tanitsky and Alan (Ann Marie) Tanitsky. Cherished grand-father of Amanda Christian, Jacob (Rachel) Christian and Teddi Tanitsky. Relatives and friends are invited to Services Sunday 10:30 A.M., JOSEPH LEVINE AND SONS MEMORIAL CHAPELS (WEST), 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall PA. Interment Mt. Lebanon Cem. Shiva will be observed at his late residence. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to , 5455 N. High St., Columbus, OH 43214.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 14, 2019