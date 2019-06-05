Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
Shiva
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
1:30 PM - 4:00 PM
Lions Gate
1110 Laurel Oak Rd.
Voorhees, NJ
ABRAHAM "ABE" ZITREN

ABRAHAM "ABE" ZITREN Notice
ZITREN
ABRAHAM "ABE"


June 4, 2019, of Voorhees NJ. Beloved husband of the late Mildred Zitren. Devoted father of Elaine (Jeffrey) Kobil and Sharon (Alan) Singer. Loving grandfather of Brian (Nancy) Kobil, Jessica (Gustavo) Batista, Steven Singer and Rachel (Michael) Volodarsky. Adored great grandfather of Jacob, Benjamin, Matthew, Aaron, Dalia and Max. Relatives and friends are invited Thursday beginning 10:30 A.M. to PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC. 2001 Berlin Rd. Cherry Hill, where Funeral Services will begin promptly at 11:00 A.M. Int. Beth Israel Cemetery, Woodbridge, NJ. Shiva will be observed at Lions Gate, 1110 Laurel Oak Rd., Voorhees, NJ on Friday from 1:30 to 4:00 P.M. Contributions may be made to Jewish War Veterans, www.jwv.org
Published on Philly.com on June 5, 2019
