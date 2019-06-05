|
|
ZITREN
ABRAHAM "ABE"
June 4, 2019, of Voorhees NJ. Beloved husband of the late Mildred Zitren. Devoted father of Elaine (Jeffrey) Kobil and Sharon (Alan) Singer. Loving grandfather of Brian (Nancy) Kobil, Jessica (Gustavo) Batista, Steven Singer and Rachel (Michael) Volodarsky. Adored great grandfather of Jacob, Benjamin, Matthew, Aaron, Dalia and Max. Relatives and friends are invited Thursday beginning 10:30 A.M. to PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC. 2001 Berlin Rd. Cherry Hill, where Funeral Services will begin promptly at 11:00 A.M. Int. Beth Israel Cemetery, Woodbridge, NJ. Shiva will be observed at Lions Gate, 1110 Laurel Oak Rd., Voorhees, NJ on Friday from 1:30 to 4:00 P.M. Contributions may be made to Jewish War Veterans, www.jwv.org
Published on Philly.com on June 5, 2019