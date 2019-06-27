|
Formerly of Ardmore, Pa. Passed away Monday June 24, 2019. She is the daughter of the late Lucia and Joseph Canci. Ada is survived by her sister, Lidia Concento, her niece, Nadina Umile (Ugo), great nieces, Marisa Umile and Jiulia Umile and great great nephew, Gabriel Losacco. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00 A.M. Monday, July 1, in St. Denis Church, 2401 St. Denis Lane, Havertown, Pa. 19083 where family and friends may call after 9:30 A.M. Interment St. Denis Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to St. Theresa of Avila Memorial Fund, 1260 S. Trooper Rd, Norristown, Pa 19403-3659.
