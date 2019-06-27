Home

Stretch Funeral Home
236 E Eagle Rd
Havertown, PA 19083
(610) 446-1075
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Denis Church
2401 St. Denis Lane
Havertown, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Denis Church
2401 St. Denis Lane
Havertown, PA
View Map
ADA M. CANCI


1926 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Formerly of Ardmore, Pa. Passed away Monday June 24, 2019. She is the daughter of the late Lucia and Joseph Canci. Ada is survived by her sister, Lidia Concento, her niece, Nadina Umile (Ugo), great nieces, Marisa Umile and Jiulia Umile and great great nephew, Gabriel Losacco. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00 A.M. Monday, July 1, in St. Denis Church, 2401 St. Denis Lane, Havertown, Pa. 19083 where family and friends may call after 9:30 A.M. Interment St. Denis Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to St. Theresa of Avila Memorial Fund, 1260 S. Trooper Rd, Norristown, Pa 19403-3659.

STRETCH of HAVERTOWN
www.stretchfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on June 27, 2019
