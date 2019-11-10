Home

ADEL J. (Kotlarek) GOLA

ADEL J. (Kotlarek) GOLA Notice
GOLA
ADEL J. (nee Kotlarek).
Nov. 9, 2019. Age 94. Wife of the late Thomas S. Beloved mother of Timothy and Rose, Roy and Cindy, and the late Dennis. Loving grandmother of T.J., Emily, Holly and Thomas. Relatives, friends and residents of the FOP Retirement Home are invited to her Viewing and Funeral Tues. 8:30 to 9:45 A.M. at Our Lady of Calvary Church, 11024 Knights Rd. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Interment Most Holy Redeemer Cem. To share a memory of Adel, please visit:

www.tjfluehr.com

Published on Philly.com on Nov. 10, 2019
