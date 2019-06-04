|
|
JUZI
ADELE COVER (nee Gillispie)
Age 88, of East Goshen, formerly of Gladwyne, PA on May 31, 2019.
Predeceased by her beloved husband Walter W. Juzi, and her brother Gerry W. Gillispie. Survived by her loving children Glenn W. Cover, Eric R. Cover and Christine Q. Seese; 2 adoring grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation on Saturday, June 8th, 2019, 10 A.M. - 11 A.M. with Memorial Service to follow at 11 A.M. in the Main Chapel of the D'ANJOLELL MEMORIAL HOME OF MALVERN/FRAZER, 392 Lancaster Ave, Malvern, PA. Inurnment Private.
Published on Philly.com on June 4, 2019