Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
D’ANJOLELL Memorial Home & Crematory of Malvern-Frazer
392 Lancaster Ave
Frazer, PA 19355
(610) 296-9555
Resources
More Obituaries for ADELE JUZI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ADELE COVER (Gillispie) JUZI

Notice Condolences Flowers

ADELE COVER (Gillispie) JUZI Notice
JUZI
ADELE COVER (nee Gillispie)


Age 88, of East Goshen, formerly of Gladwyne, PA on May 31, 2019.
Predeceased by her beloved husband Walter W. Juzi, and her brother Gerry W. Gillispie. Survived by her loving children Glenn W. Cover, Eric R. Cover and Christine Q. Seese; 2 adoring grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation on Saturday, June 8th, 2019, 10 A.M. - 11 A.M. with Memorial Service to follow at 11 A.M. in the Main Chapel of the D'ANJOLELL MEMORIAL HOME OF MALVERN/FRAZER, 392 Lancaster Ave, Malvern, PA. Inurnment Private.

www.danjolell.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of D’ANJOLELL Memorial Home & Crematory of Malvern-Frazer
Download Now