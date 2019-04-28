HEPBURN

ADELE H.

Age 91, passed away peacefully on April 25, 2019 at Devon Senior Living. Wife of the late John M Taylor Jr, Joel C Huber Jr, and Austin B Hepburn Sr., sister of Paula Carson, and mother of Sarb Jit Kaur, John M Taylor III, Margo Taylor, Michael Reeves Taylor, Priscilla Flint, and Edward Taylor, step-mother of Electa, Petey and Tony Huber, Darcy Richards, and Austin, Doug and the late Marty Hepburn. Her parents were Adele Wehner Hunter of St. Davids and Paul Reeves Howard Hunter. She graduated from The Shipley School '45 and attended Wilson College. She was a wedding consultant and pursued a variety of entrepreneurial ventures. A devout Christian, she loved to compose music and sang her songs daily. Adele was vivacious, active in social events, focused on healthy living, and had a great love of her flowers and pets. Nine grandchildren (Jason and David MacElree, Eliza, Michael, Tucker, Alexander, William and Andrew Taylor, and Rebecca Risteen), four great-grandchildren (Inara, Orion, Jackson and Jovie Taylor), and 25 step-grand-children/ great-grandchildren. Visitation at 10 A.M. and Funeral Service at 11 A.M. Friday May 3, 2019 at the Chapel of Peace, West Laurel Hill Cemetery in Bala Cynwyd. In lieu of flowers, donations to Bible Baptist Church in West Chester or The Audubon Society.



