Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for ADELE ANGELUCCI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ADELE R. ANGELUCCI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ADELE R. ANGELUCCI Notice
ANGELUCCI
ADELE R.
October 1, 2019, age 94. U of P graduate and member of the Delta Delta Delta Sorority. Mother of Edward A. Kelly Jr., MD, Paul O. (Kathleen) Kelly, MD, Adele R. (J. Edward) Keegan and Mark F. (Joyce) Kelly, MD. Predeceased by her daughter Virginia J. Kelly. Also survived by 10 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to Visitation 9 A.M. Saturday, October 12, 2019 at St Dorothy Church, 4910 Township Line Rd., Drexel Hill, PA 19026, where her Funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 A.M. Int.Holy Cross Cem. In lieu of flowers donations to or Academy of Notre Dame de Namur.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ADELE's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.