|
|
ANGELUCCI
ADELE R.
October 1, 2019, age 94. U of P graduate and member of the Delta Delta Delta Sorority. Mother of Edward A. Kelly Jr., MD, Paul O. (Kathleen) Kelly, MD, Adele R. (J. Edward) Keegan and Mark F. (Joyce) Kelly, MD. Predeceased by her daughter Virginia J. Kelly. Also survived by 10 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to Visitation 9 A.M. Saturday, October 12, 2019 at St Dorothy Church, 4910 Township Line Rd., Drexel Hill, PA 19026, where her Funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 A.M. Int.Holy Cross Cem. In lieu of flowers donations to or Academy of Notre Dame de Namur.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 7, 2019