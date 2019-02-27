|
PICARILLI
ADELINE THERESE "ADDIE" (nee Clark)
on Feb. 25, 2019, age 83 yrs. of Glenside. Beloved wife of the late Joseph J. Jr. for 61 years. Loving mother Mary E. Roth (the late Frank P.), Theresa A. McDevitt (Thomas E.) and Margaret M. Castor (Kelly G.) and predeceased by their first born, Maria Teresa Picarilli. Also survived by 23 grand-children and 14 great grand-children. Funeral Mass Friday, 1 P.M., Church of St. Luke the Evangelist, 2316 Fairhill Ave. (at Easton Rd.), Glenside, PA 19038. Ent. Holy Sepulchre Cem. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing at the Church Friday after 12 Noon. Donations in her memory can be made to St. Luke's Church at the above address.
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 27, 2019