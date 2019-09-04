Home

POWERED BY

Services
McCAFFERTY FUNERAL & CREMATION Inc.
6709-11 Frankford Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19135
215-624-4200
Viewing
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
McCAFFERTY FUNERAL & CREMATION Inc.
6709-11 Frankford Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19135
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Timothy Church
3001 Levick St
Philadelphia, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Timothy Church
3001 Levick St
Philadelphia, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for AGNES McSHEA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

AGNES M. (Diamond) McSHEA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
AGNES M. (Diamond) McSHEA Notice
McSHEA
AGNES M. (nee Diamond)
Passed away on September 1st, 2019, at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late Bernard J. McShea. Loving mother of John L. (Brenda), Mary Beth Carney (John), Bernard J. (Kelly), Nancy Gubicza (Gary), Eileen, Christine Pell (Louis) and James P. (Annmarie). Also survived by 22 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. There will be 2 Viewings. The first Viewing will be held on Thursday evening, September 5th, from 7 to 9 P.M., at McCAFFERTY FUNERAL & CREMATION, Inc., 6709-11 Frankford Ave. (between Unruh and Knorr Sts.), 215-624-4200. There will be another Viewing on Friday morning in St. Timothy Church (3001 Levick St Phila. PA 19149), from 9:30 to 10:30 A.M., followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Burial to follow in Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Agnes' memory to St. Timothy Church at the address listed above.

McCAFFERTY
FUNERAL & CREMATION, Inc.
Mark McCafferty, F.D.
mccaffertyfuneralhomes.com

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of AGNES's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now