McSHEA
AGNES M. (nee Diamond)
Passed away on September 1st, 2019, at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late Bernard J. McShea. Loving mother of John L. (Brenda), Mary Beth Carney (John), Bernard J. (Kelly), Nancy Gubicza (Gary), Eileen, Christine Pell (Louis) and James P. (Annmarie). Also survived by 22 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. There will be 2 Viewings. The first Viewing will be held on Thursday evening, September 5th, from 7 to 9 P.M., at McCAFFERTY FUNERAL & CREMATION, Inc., 6709-11 Frankford Ave. (between Unruh and Knorr Sts.), 215-624-4200. There will be another Viewing on Friday morning in St. Timothy Church (3001 Levick St Phila. PA 19149), from 9:30 to 10:30 A.M., followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Burial to follow in Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Agnes' memory to St. Timothy Church at the address listed above.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 4, 2019