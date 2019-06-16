Resources More Obituaries for Agnes KENNEDY Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Agnes Marie (Kupper) KENNEDY

67, of Riverton, NJ, formerly of Philadelphia, PA, passed away peacefully on June 8, 2019. She was the loving wife and best friend to Bob Kennedy for 42 years and Daughter of the late Charles and Alma Kupper, of Philadelphia. In addition to her husband, Aggie is survived by her sister-in-law, Cindy Kupper of Portland, Oregon and her brother-in-law Bruce Kennedy, sister-in-law Susan Drumm Kennedy and nephew Byron Kennedy, all of Santa Rosa, California. She was preceded in death by her Brother, Charlie Kupper of Portland, Oregon and sister-in-law Becky Kennedy of Washington, Pennsylvania.

Born and raised in the Olney section of Philadelphia, Aggie was a graduate of Cardinal Dougherty High School. She received a Bachelor of Social Work and a Master's degree in Special Education from Temple University. She worked for both the School District of Philadelphia and the Camden School District, leaving the profession to become a Caregiver to her ailing Mother.

As a resident of Riverton, Aggie immersed herself in the interests of this historic Borough. As a Lifetime Member of the Historical Society of Riverton, she served on the Board of Directors for many years. Aggie loved the history and the historical architecture of this Victorian town. She was a Member, Officer, and Past Board Member of her beloved Porch Club of Riverton. This woman's organization allowed Aggie a venue to give back to the community by contributing her time and money for many worthwhile charities. And she loved all her Porch Club Ladies.

With a summer residence in Margate, she had many beloved friends from the "36th Avenue Beach Club". She felt the beach was her place of relaxation and rejuvenation. She missed these special friends dearly when she was unable to get down to the beach for the last few summers. Aggie loved to search for and collect Victorian antiques. It showed in her decorating expertise, where her historic home (Furness?) looks like a Victorian house museum. To discover all her antiques, Aggie loved traveling, especially in the Northeast US, having purchased items from Maine to Virginia at various antique stores, markets and flea markets. She and Bob also enjoyed traveling to Europe, having visited London and England, Paris and France, Belgium, Netherlands, and three trips to Italy, one of her favorite cultures. One of Aggie's best loved activities was her avid fandom of the Philadelphia Eagles. She attended tailgates and home games for almost 20 years, making many new friends in Section 103, only suspending her attendance due to her health. One of her most cherished events in her life was attendance at the 2005 Super Bowl in Jacksonville with five of her tailgate buddies. Oh, the stories she could have told, but wouldn't. E-A-G-L-E-S!

Donations may be made to The Porch Club of Riverton Memorial Fund.



