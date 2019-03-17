RANCOURT

AIME ALFRED "PETE"

Passed away peacefully on March 14, 2019. He was 84. Pete was born in Mexico, ME to Donalda (Boudreau) and Aime Rancourt. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Annette (Vaillancourt); children, Randy (Peggy), Tim (Katie), and Scott; grandchildren, Peter, Madison, Matt, Tim, and Samantha; siblings, Cece Beaudet, Edmund Rancourt, Annette Henry, Gerry Frew, Susan Viger, Theresa Cocca, and Norman Rancourt. Pete was preceded in death by his siblings, Bernard and Irene Amero.

Pete was a successful executive and international broker spanning many years with top agencies in his field. During his career, he lived and worked on multiple continents. His focus was delivering customer value with ethics, integrity and passion. He was even more successful in life. The true measure counted in the myriad of people he called friends. He sought and found the very best in everyone he came into contact with. He volunteered his time with charities, nursing homes, the church - and anywhere he felt he could make a difference. Most important in his life was family and the simple descriptor was love. He lit up with love and pride when he was with his family and never more so than when he was with his grandchildren. We all lit up the same way and will miss him greatly.

Pete's family will receive relatives and friends on Thurs. March 21, 2019 from 10 to 11:30 A.M. at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 611 Knowles Ave., Southampton, PA 18966. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 A.M. Interment will be at Union Cemetery in Richboro. In lieu of flowers, the Rancourt family has requested donations in Pete's name be made to the ., 55 W. Wacker Dr., Chicago, IL 60601 or lung.org and the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or . Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.McGheeFuneralHome.com

