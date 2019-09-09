|
|
GLASS
ALAN
passed away September 6, 2019. Born in Atlantic City, NJ, Alan was a resident of Ocean City, NJ and Marco Island, FL. Beloved husband of Cathy (nee Szilagyi). Devoted father of Dr. Jaimey Pauli (Eric) and Kaitlin Ross (Matthew). Loving Poppy to Rory Pauli and Sydney Ross. Dear brother of Dr. Phillip Glass (Jo Anne); he is also survived by a huge and loving family. Alan earned his BA in Political Science at Ursinus College and an MA in Education from Villanova University. He began his career in publishing in 1972 at The Wall Street Journal, and went on to hold various executive leadership positions in multiple companies, including Primedia, Commonwealth Business Media, United Business Media, CFO Publishing LLC, and Ensemble IQ. Alan was a member of the Island Country Club in Marco Island, FL and a founding member of Hidden Creek Golf Club in Egg Harbor, NJ. Relatives and friends are invited to gather Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, 10:00 A.M. to 11:45 A.M., BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave. Philadelphia, PA, followed by his Service 12:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the , 1626 Locust St., Phila., PA 19103 in his memory would be appreciated.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 9, 2019